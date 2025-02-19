FY2025 EPS Estimate for Yatra Online Lowered by Analyst

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

