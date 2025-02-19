FY2025 EPS Estimates for AUR Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Innovation in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $9.47 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $298,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,003,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

