FY2026 EPS Estimates for Carvana Boosted by Zacks Research

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $284.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28,495.80 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,956.10. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.