GAM Holding AG Sells 469 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

