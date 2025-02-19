Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Gaotu Techedu to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $180.52 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.

GOTU opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.06. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

