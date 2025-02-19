GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

GDS Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

