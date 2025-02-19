Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 10563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Macquarie raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

