General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $209.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.