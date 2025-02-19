Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.