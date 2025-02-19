Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Announces Earnings Results

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 4,897,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Gerdau Company Profile

Further Reading

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

