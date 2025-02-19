Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Announces Earnings Results

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
Gerdau Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 4,897,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.
Gerdau Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gerdau
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.