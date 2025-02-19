Gimbal Financial Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gimbal Financial owned about 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

