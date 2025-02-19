Gimbal Financial Sells 134,783 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gimbal Financial decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gimbal Financial owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,142,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

