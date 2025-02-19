Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 1,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
