Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $7.34. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 760,948 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

