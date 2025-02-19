Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

