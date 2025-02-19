Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPYV stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

