Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $187.05 and a 1-year high of $271.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

