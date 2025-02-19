Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72,663.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 93,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.