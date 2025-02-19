Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

