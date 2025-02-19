Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $26.26 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 530,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 274,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 912,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

