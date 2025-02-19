Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWY opened at $241.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.98 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

