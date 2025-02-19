Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $40.51 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

