Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,603. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.