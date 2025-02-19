Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

