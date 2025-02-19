Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

