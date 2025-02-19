Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 849,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.