Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 57,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gossan Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gossan Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.