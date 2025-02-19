GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on March 26th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

In related news, insider Rajiv Jain acquired 79,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($116,194.50). Insiders bought a total of 410,670 shares of company stock valued at $931,212 in the last three months. 74.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

