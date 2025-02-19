Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5 million-$287.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. 404,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,021. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $185.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.