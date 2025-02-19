Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.5 million-$257.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $184.02. 404,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $185.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

