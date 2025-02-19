Gregory L. Summe Sells 10,815 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,687. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in State Street by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,408 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $80,294,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.