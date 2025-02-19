Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on February 28th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2056 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
