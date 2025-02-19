Haemonetics FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Haemonetics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 174.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

