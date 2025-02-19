Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.73 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 293.60 ($3.69). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 290.20 ($3.65), with a volume of 327,831 shares.

Hammerson Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

