Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

