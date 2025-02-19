HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $5,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $526,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $14,122,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

