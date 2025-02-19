HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for Alkermes Q1 Earnings

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 24.92%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,961,112.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,762.32. This represents a 56.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,725. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

