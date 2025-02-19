HC Wainwright Weighs in on Largo’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LGO opened at C$2.50 on Monday. Largo has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$114.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.