Head-To-Head Analysis: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Galecto and Eterna Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galecto and Eterna Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$38.35 million ($19.14) -0.25 Eterna Therapeutics $598,000.00 2.74 -$21.67 million ($8.31) -0.04

Volatility and Risk

Eterna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Galecto has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.29, indicating that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Galecto and Eterna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A -76.96% -66.59% Eterna Therapeutics -7,513.88% N/A -117.48%

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Galecto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

