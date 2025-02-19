Head-To-Head Analysis: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHINIA and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 2 1 3.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than PHINIA.

PHINIA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Motorcar Parts of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.64 $102.00 million $2.33 22.83 Motorcar Parts of America $753.73 million 0.28 -$49.24 million ($0.99) -10.96

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.10% 9.79% 4.42% Motorcar Parts of America -9.05% -1.99% -0.55%

Summary

PHINIA beats Motorcar Parts of America on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

