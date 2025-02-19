Head to Head Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) vs. Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.47% 15.74% 7.29% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Universal Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 0 7 0 3.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus price target of $278.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Universal Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 3.23 $1.71 billion $6.02 37.66 Universal Media Group $30,000.00 33.59 -$350,000.00 ($0.01) -3.50

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Universal Media Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

