Head-To-Head Survey: GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kemper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 6.85% 14.11% 3.01% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $4.64 billion 0.91 -$272.10 million $4.91 13.39 GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kemper and GAINSCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAINSCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kemper and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 4 1 3.20 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

Kemper beats GAINSCO on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GAINSCO

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.