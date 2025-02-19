Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

HLMN stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.