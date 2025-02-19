Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 4050029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

