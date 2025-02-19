Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 134,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.12.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $501.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.73. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $502.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

