Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

