Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 62,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

SMH opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $193.72 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

