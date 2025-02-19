Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $136.95.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

