Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.33 ($47.22) and last traded at €46.00 ($47.92). 178,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.32 ($48.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

