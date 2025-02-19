Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 537,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

