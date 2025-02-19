Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 537,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $27.01.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
